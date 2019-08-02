Get out your walking shoes and plan to visit Saint Mary-of-the-Woods on Aug. 18, as the Sisters of Providence continue the series, Sundays at The Woods. The Sisters invite you to come out for the tour, Outdoor Sacred Sites.
The event will begin at 1 p.m., and conclude at 3. Those attending are asked to meet in the lobby of Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
During the tour, Sister Jan Craven will guide attendees to more than 15 sacred sites at The Woods, stopping at some of the better known holy sites as well as some remote hidden treasures on the property.
Sister Jan said the tour will include stops at the St. Anne Shell Chapel, Lourdes Grotto and the Log Cabin Chapel. During the tour, Sister Jan will offer explanations of how each site came to be.
In addition, Sister Jan said those attending will see lesser known treasures, such as statues of Our Lady of Victory, St. Margaret Mary, St. Joseph, St. Therese of Lisieux and the Stations of the Cross, all located in Providence Park and the Grove, located in front of Providence Hall and Owens Hall. If time permits, attendees will trek to the Congregation cemetery to see the Celtic Cross.
“I will give some history on the reason for our having those statues on our property,” Sister Jan said.
There is no cost to attend, but donations would be warmly welcomed.
For more information, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.
