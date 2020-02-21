The Sisters of Providence will host a Sundays at the Woods: Feasting on Forgiveness retreat experience from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 1 in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
Participants will explore forgiveness with facilitator Sister Connie Kramer. Each will experience a sacred space and be given time to reflect on forgiveness, a gift from God to all people.
“I believe that forgiveness is a gift from God, to us, for us and through us,” Sister Connie said. “It is difficult to forgive because forgiveness requires that we choose to let go of a different or a better yesterday and not stay stuck in the past.”
The art of forgiving is a “life-long process,” Sister Connie said.
“It does not change the past, but it sure can change the future,” she said. “And it is only through suffering that a person learns the necessity of forgiveness which is a possibility because we are good people who sin and not sinful people.
“The process of forgiveness involves letting go, willingness and opening the heart. It is important to learn the art of forgiveness because as Pope Francis has said, it is ‘the yardstick we use for understanding and forgiving others will measure the forgiveness we receive.’”
There is no cost to attend, but freewill donations will be accepted.
For more details, browse Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.
