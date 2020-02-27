Unpack the richness and beauty of scripture passages used during Lent during the Sisters of Providence “Springtime Scriptures” series on Thursday, as well as March 12, 19, 26, and April 2. Times are 6 to 7:30 p.m. with workshops in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Sister Jan Craven will present the series with help from The Rev. Drew Downs, Rector at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church; Sister Maureen Abbott; The Rev. Linda Snider, United Methodist Minister, retired; Sister Marsha Speth; and Sister Paula Damiano.
“Each session will focus on the upcoming Sunday readings,” Sister Jan said. “There will be four readings of scripture that I will present at each session. I will give some background about the author of the scripture text as well as some background of the time period and what audience the author was addressing. There will be plenty of time to share the insights of the people who attend as well.
“Going deeper into the readings during Lent is a great way for people to deepen their spirituality and prepare better for Easter.”
Attend one or all sessions. There is no cost to attend, but freewill donations will be accepted.
For more details, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.
