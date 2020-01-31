The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods will share the richness and beauty of scripture passages used during Lent at their upcoming “Springtime Scriptures” series.
The series will begin on Feb. 27, and continue on March 5, 12, 19 and 26, as well as April 2. Workshops will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
Participants can attend one or all sessions.
Sister Jan Craven will present the series with help from others.
“Each session will focus on the upcoming Sunday readings,” Sister Jan said. “There will be four readings of scripture that I will present at each session. I will give some background about the author of the scripture text as well as some background of the time period and what audience the author was addressing. There will be plenty of time to share the insights of the people who attend as well.
“Going deeper into the readings during Lent is a great way for people to deepen their spirituality and prepare better for Easter.”
There is no cost to attend but freewill donations will be accepted.
For more information, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.