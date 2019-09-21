SP to host retreat on grieving during holidays

Persons of all faith traditions are invited to join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods for the upcoming retreat “Grieving and the Holidays,” set for 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 12, in Providence Hall.
You will have a chance to reflect upon, pray about, and allow God and others who have experienced a loss help you to create a plan that will allow you to grieve gracefully during the holidays.
Join facilitator Sister Connie Kramer, SP, as she helps guide you to a place of befriending your grief and strengthening the enduring bond you have with your lost loved one.
“I believe that the holidays are a difficult time for persons who are grieving the loss of a loved one,” Sister Connie said. “Often, holiday memories associated with deceased loved ones, who either died recently or a long time ago, will bring about a person’s grief or sense of loss.
Because of this, Sister Connie said those who are grieving have to acknowledge the loss rather than deny it.
“They also have to determine which holiday traditions they wish to continue and which holiday traditions they wish to change,” she said. “In doing this reflection and making life-giving decisions, a person will be able to allow grief to be their teacher.
“The truth is that grief is the solution and not the problem in dealing with the loss of a loved one. Accepting this attitude in dealing with the loss of a loved one will always enable a person to grieve gracefully into a future full of hope.”
Cost is $45, which includes lunch, and the registration deadline is Oct. 7.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.
