The Sisters of Providence and Indiana State University Professor Emeritus Dr. Arthur Feinsod will present the workshop series, “Faith Thinkers Through the Ages,” in person or virtually, Oct. 9, Oct. 30, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4.
The series will take place in the Foley Room of the Providence Spirituality and Conference Center at St. Mary-of-the-Woods. Each workshop will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at noon.
Participants will learn more about the great faith thinkers from the 17th to the 20th centuries, including Pascal, Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and more, states a Sisters of Providence news release. Each seminar will focus on applying their ideas to faith here and now, while drawing on personal perspectives from participants.
Feinsod said each workshop will begin with a Power Point lecture followed by discussion.
“Each seminar can be taken independently of the others though taking multiple ones will provide the advantage of enabling participants to draw parallels and contrasts with ideas discussed in earlier seminars,” he said. “Once we grasp the key ideas, we will apply and reflect on those key ideas as they pertain to each of our understandings of faith in general and our own individual experiences of faith.”
Cost is $20 per session or $90 for all five sessions. The registration deadline is Oct. 2 for all sessions or four days prior to individual sessions. Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.