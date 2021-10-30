The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods will host a “Women of the Bible” series from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 4 and Jan. 6 in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality and Conference Center or virtually. Registration deadline is Oct. 31.
Women had a significant role in the Bible. Some were honored, while others were considered enemies. Sisters Jan Craven and Paula Damiano will lead those attending to discover stories of some of these women. Learn of their struggles, successes and failures.
Sister Craven said the workshop will include discussions on Shiprah, Puah, Tamar, Rahab, Jehosheba, Hulda, Lydia, Priscilla, Phoebe, Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Mary the mother of James and more.
Cost to attend one session is $15; both sessions, $25.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952 or email provctr@spsmw.org.
