Join the Sisters of Providence for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during an ecumenical Taizé prayer livestream service from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Persons of all faith traditions are invited to participate in the free virtual gathering.
The 2020 theme for the monthly Taizé is “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly.”
The service includes prayer, music, a time for silence, and spoken and silent prayers. The prayer is quiet and reflective, peaceful and joyful.
Those interested can join the livestream at spsmw.org/event/taize-prayer-service-2020-06-09-2/2020-10-13.
For details, call 812-535-2952 or visit spsmw.org/event/taize-prayer-service/all.
