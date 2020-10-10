Thomas L. Ellingsworth Jr., 72, of Terre Haute, IN, died at 12:38 PM October 5, 2020. He was born in Terre Haute, IN, on April 3, 1948, to Thomas Ellingsworth Sr. and Della Melvin Ellingsworth. He was a retired painter. Memberships included the American Legion, AMVETS, and V.F.W. West Terre …