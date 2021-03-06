The Sisters of Providence will host an ecumenical Taizé Prayer livestream service from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9.
Persons of all faith traditions are invited to the virtual gatherings, which take place throughout the year on the second Tuesday of each month.
Each service includes music, quiet contemplation, inspired readings, and spoken and silent prayers.
Visit Taize.SistersofProvidence.org for the link to the livestream.
For more information, call 812-535-2952.
