Join the Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during their ecumenical Taizé Prayer livestream service scheduled 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12. The 2021 theme for Taizé is “The Spirit Breathes …”
Persons of all faith traditions are invited to the gatherings, which take place on the second Tuesday of each month. Each Taizé service is free to attend.
The service includes prayer, music, a time for silence, and spoken and silent prayers. Prayer is quiet and reflective, peaceful and joyful.
Find the link to the livestream at Taize.SistersofProvidence.org.
Past services are available for viewing at https://livestream.com/accounts/4387581/events/9206665.
For more information, call 812-535-2952.
