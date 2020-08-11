Join the Sisters of Providence for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer livestream service from 7 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 11.
Persons of all faith traditions are invited to the gatherings, which take place on the second Tuesday of each month. The 2020 theme for Taizé is “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly.” The monthly Taizé service is free to attend.
The hour-long service includes prayer, music, and a time for silence, spoken and silent prayers. The prayer is quiet and reflective, peaceful and joyful.
Join the livestream at https://spsmw.org/visit/taize/?utm_source=shortlink&utm_medium=print&utm_campaign=taize.sistersofprovidence.org or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/519759528586722/.
Remaining Taizé Prayer gatherings through 2020 include Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.
For more information, visit http://spsmw.org/event/taize-prayer-service/all/ or call 812-535-2952.
