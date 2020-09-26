The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods will host their first-ever virtual Come and See weekend retreat at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 on the Zoom video conferencing app. It will conclude at 2 p.m. Oct. 24.
The retreat is open to single, Catholic women ages 18 to 42. Vocations director Sister Joni Luna will be the facilitator.
“Some interpersonal experience may be lost virtually,” Sister Joni said. “However, the advantages just might outweigh that loss. More women will be able to attend. It will be more cost effective, and more importantly, women will be in the comfort of their own space which might just give them the confidence to log on with us.”
To sign up, visit ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Joni at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.