The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods will host the virtual retreat, “The Scriptures of Lent/Spring,” during Lent.
Sessions are scheduled 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, and continue each Thursday through March 25.
Each session will be facilitated by a preacher, teacher or Scripture scholar with scripture passages provided or selected by participants from the Bible.
Presenters include Sister Marsha Speth, Sister Jan Craven, Sister Janice Smith and Sister Paula Damiano.
“We will give background to each of the readings, based on research,” Sister Paula said.
“At the same time, we will all help make the readings applicable to life as we know it today.”
Cost is $5 per session or $25 for all six sessions.
Registration deadline is Tuesday for the first session and three days before remaining sessions.
Visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org to register; or call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org for more information.
