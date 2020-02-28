Persons of all faith traditions are invited to join the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, and the greater faith community of the Wabash Valley, for an ecumenical Taizé Prayer gathering from 7 to 8 p.m. March 10 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
The 2020 theme for Taizé is “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly.” The monthly Taizé service is free to attend. The hour-long service includes prayer, music, a time for silence and spoken and silent prayers. The prayer is quiet and reflective, peaceful and joyful. The prayer space is lit primarily by candlelight.
Taizé takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
For more information, call 812-535-2952 or visit http://spsmw.org/event/taize-prayer-service/all.
