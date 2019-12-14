The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods invite those living with the challenges of dementia to attend a Memory Café on Thursday.
The event is scheduled 2 to 4 p.m. in the Havlik Center of Providence Hall at St. Mary-of-the-Woods. There is no cost to attend.
Join facilitator Elizabeth Collins, who also serves as the Clinical Care coordinator for the congregation, during the group-driven gatherings. The Memory Café is designed to address the isolation and stigma a dementia diagnosis can bring for both the person living with dementia and their care partners. Gathering with others provides support, connectedness and community at a time when it is most needed.
By hosting the Memory Cafés, St. Mary-of-the-Woods becomes one of six cities in Indiana to offer the programming, including Schererville, Bloomington, Evansville, Fishers and New Albany. It is also the only city in the Wabash Valley to offer the programming.
Parking for the Havlik Center can be accessed on the east side of Providence Hall, which is handicapped accessible via the first-floor lift into the building.
The Memory Café program will be offered on the third Thursday of each month through August 2020. Learn more at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2870.
