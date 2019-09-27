The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods invite anyone living with the challenges of dementia to attend their Memory Café in October.
The first event is scheduled 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 17 in the Havlik Center inside Providence Hall. All monthly programs will take place on the third Thursday of each month through August 2020.
Congregation Well-Being Coordinator Katie Harich, MA, CPC, said the group-driven gatherings are designed to address the isolation and stigma a dementia diagnosis can bring for both the person living with dementia and their care partners by providing support, connectedness and community at a time when it is most needed.
“A Memory Café is a safe, comfortable space for people to gather and connect with others walking a similar journey,” Harich said. “It’s not a daycare or a drop-off. The power of the group is in loved ones being together, sharing, giving and getting support.”
By hosting the Memory Cafés, St. Mary-of-the-Woods will become one of five cities in Indiana to offer the programming, including Schererville, Bloomington, Evansville, Fishers and New Albany. It is also the only city in the Wabash Valley to offer the programming.
Future dates for the Memory Café event are Nov. 21, Dec. 19, Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 19, April 16, May 21, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20.
Parking for the Havlik Center can be accessed on the east side of Providence Hall, which is handicapped accessible using the first-floor lift into the building.
There is no cost to attend. Learn more at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2860 or emailing kharich@spsmw.org.
