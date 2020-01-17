Persons of all faith traditions are invited to join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods for the upcoming “God at the Coffee House” workshops, scheduled for 7-9 p.m., on Feb. 4, 11 and 18.
The three workshops will take place in the Providence Hall Large Parlor.
Join with others and the Sisters of Providence as you explore questions surrounding God, mystery, belief and deeper questions of life. All workshops are open to persons ages 19-39.
Sister Jan Craven will facilitate each workshop along with a handful of others.
“Our team wanted to focus on this particular age group,” Sister Jan said. “It seems we hardly have anything age specific, and I wanted to really get this age group out here to the Woods.”
Sister Jan added she has heard of other “God at the Café” circles around the county and said she has family members in this age group who have asked these deeper questions.
“That is what these workshops are all about: Different viewpoints,” Sister Jan said. “Nature is a great teacher of diversity and I think diversity of opinions and viewpoints are very welcome. We can agree to disagree and still be civil while learning to respect others’ viewpoints that are different from our own. I believe it can be very inspiring to see how others think outside our own little worlds.
“I have wanted to have something like this for a long time. Young people are filled with wisdom and great ideas to offer the world. It’s great to continue to listen to their brilliance.”
There is no cost to attend the workshops. Coffee and snacks will be provided.
For more information, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.
