Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy. Periods of rain this morning. Morning high of 47F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.