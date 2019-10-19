The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, will celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Providence with Mass at 11 a.m. Nov. 16. Our Lady of Providence is one of many titles for Mary, mother of Jesus.
The public event will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, located 10 minutes northwest of downtown Terre Haute, and will include a special blessing for families.
In May 1925, the Sisters of Providence established the National Shrine of Our Lady of Providence, and in 2014, the shrine was rededicated in its new location, the vestibule of the Church of the Immaculate Conception.
The Sisters of Providence and others gather at the shrine to pray for the many intentions sent to the shrine. Special prayers are offered for the needs of all families, asking for the protection and intercessions of Our Lady of Providence as Queen of the Home.
A feast day in the Catholic tradition is a day set aside to commemorate the life of an individual or a specific event.
For more information, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.
