Come out to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and join the Sisters of Providence for the upcoming workshops in November on Coffee with the Mystics.
The first workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16, while the second will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 19. Both will take place in the Providence Hall Large Conference Room.
Join facilitator Sister Jan Craven as she discusses Julian of Norwich.
During the workshops, Sister Jan will begin by focusing on the surroundings of Julian of Norwich and her time period.
“I really want to hone in on the context of her life to better understand her,” Craven said. “What was happening specifically in the church, society and the Great Plague … and their influences on her life.
“Her teachings are important because she talks of Jesus from a ‘woman’s point of view.’ She wrote the first book by a woman ever set down on parchment in the vernacular known as Middle English. We are going to try to discover the woman behind the words and her visions in order to help us all grow spiritually.”
Craven added she hopes participants will come away from the workshops knowing more about the mystics and what they stood for.
“They were not people who were private,” she said, “or only sought transcendent encounters with God. They were the ones who were bearers and interpreters of a common tradition of the people they lived around.
“Most experienced the ever real notion that God became human so that humans might become more like God. Like some today, they seek radically altered lives.”
Cost to attend either workshop is $10. The registration deadline for the first workshop is Nov. 13, while the second deadline is Nov. 16.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.
