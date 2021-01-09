The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods will virtually host “A Good Book and a Glass of Wine” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 20, Jan. 27, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10.
Sister Jan Craven will host the programs. Participants will discuss “Abounding in Kindness” by Elizabeth A. Johnson, a well-known theologian with knowledge from the early church mothers and fathers to the present time.
“Elizabeth A. Johnson is widely regarded as among the most influential and creative Catholic theologians in the world – particularly for her contributions in bringing a feminist perspective to the central themes of Christian faith,” Sister Jan said. Johnson is a Distinguished Professor Emerita of theology at Fordham University and a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood, N.Y.
“In addition to numerous essays in scholarly journals, chapters in edited books, book reviews, and articles in popular journals, she has published 10 books,” Sister Jan added, “and has received 15 honorary doctorates, as well as the John Courtney Murray Award for distinguished achievement in theology, as well as numerous other accolades.”
Anyone planning to attend the virtual book discussions is encouraged to purchase a copy of the book before the program.
Cost to attend the virtual program is $25, which includes all four sessions, but does not include the book. Registration deadline is Jan. 16; a virtual link will be sent to those registered.
For more details, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
