The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods invite persons of all faith traditions to their Foundation Day with a special Mass, scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct 22 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception.
Join the sisters as they recognize their heritage and honor the day Saint Mother Theodore Guerin – foundress of the Sisters of Providence – and her five companions first set foot upon the soil at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, on Oct. 22, 1840.
Within one year, Saint Mother Theodore opened an Academy, now known as Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. Soon afterward, she opened schools in Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Village and at St. Francisville, Illinois. From there, the education ministry grew to schools throughout Indiana and Illinois, and to other cities such as Boston and Los Angeles.
Saint Mother Theodore died May 14, 1856. She was canonized as a saint in the Roman Catholic Church during a ceremony Oct. 15, 2006, by Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican.
For more information, email jfrost@spsmw.org or call 812-535-2952.
