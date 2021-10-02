The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods and Providence Associates invite people of all faith traditions to an 11 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Oct. 3, in celebration of the Feast Day of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin.
The service will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception.
A feast day in the Catholic tradition is a day set aside to commemorate the life of saintly individuals or a specific event.
Saint Mother Theodore Guerin founded the Sisters of Providence in 1840. She was born Anne-Therese Guerin on Oct. 2, 1798, in the village of Etables in Brittany, France. She was canonized by Pope Benedict XVI on Oct. 15, 2006, and her feast day was designated for Oct. 3. She is the first Indiana Saint and the eighth Catholic Saint in the United States.
Mother Theodore came to the United States to establish a congregation of women religious. After a journey of more than three months, she and her five sister companions arrived at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Many of the sisters’ ministries today focus on maintaining a vital presence in educational settings, working for justice, preserving the environment, health care for the sick, assisting those in need, spiritual direction and a commitment to non-violence.
Pilgrimages and tours to visit the grounds or pray at Saint Mother Theodore’s shrine can be arranged by calling the Providence Spirituality and Conference Center at 812-535-2925 or by emailing tours@spsmw.org.
