Sisters start Art and Soul Creation Guild

Anyone with a love of art and a desire to charge up their creativity can join the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods in October as they forge ahead with the Art and Soul Creation Guild.
The decision to form the guild was created by the awareness that many communities have art groups which meet regularly to support each other in their artistic endeavors. This area does not have a group quite like the Art and Soul Creation Guild.
The guild will begin the first week in October with Sister Rosemary Schmalz facilitating. She notes that usually such groups simply gather for mutual support and members work on their own projects in their chosen medium. These guild sessions, at least for the first six months, will have a structure. Each session will begin with a short exercise for the purpose of stirring up one’s creative juices. This will be followed by time for members to work in whatever direction they feel led to go. Further, the participants will be guided in seeing how their practice of art can help them develop a more contemplative stance in their lives. Thus, the name given to the first session is Art to Lift Your Spirit.
Each session will be offered twice, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of the month (beginning Oct. 2), and repeated from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month (beginning Oct. 3). However, the sessions in January will take place on the second Wednesday and Thursday. All sessions will take place in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality and Conference Center. To attend any or all of the sessions, one must become a guild member.
An annual membership to the Art and Soul Creation Guild is $30 and each session that a member attends will cost $5. One can become a member and start attending sessions at any time, not just before the October sessions.
The guild is open to all regardless of art expertise. “The only criteria is that you must be comfortable working independently for a portion of each session,” Sister Rosemary said.
For more information, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org, email provctr@spsmw.orgor or call 812-535-2952.
