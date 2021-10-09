Sisters of Providence welcome new postulant

Leslie Dao is the newest postulant at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, welcomed into the Sisters of Providence congregation on Sept. 21 by General Superior Sister Dawn Tomaszewski.
Dao, 44, was born in Saigon, Vietnam. Her family immigrated to the United States in 1990, settling in Kansas City, Missouri, and eventually moving to California, where she attended California State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology. She also has a bachelor of science degree in social work from the University of St. Louis.
For a time, Dao was a woman religious in another congregation of Catholic sisters and ministered in Texas with Catholic Charities before moving back to Missouri. In 2014, she began a ministry at St. Pius Parish in St. Louis as the Pastoral Associate for Immigrants and Refugees.
It was at St. Pius Parish where she learned about the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods when she had a conversation with another woman religious who had stayed with the Sisters of Providence. She was encouraged to contact Sister Editha Ben, who at the time ministered as the congregation’s vocations director.
Dao was invited in April 2019 to spend a weekend at Woodland Inn with the community of sisters and in fall of that year, she attended a Come and See retreat. During her discernment journey, Dao also looked at another congregation, but the spirit of the Woods tugged at her heart. Then, COVID-19 changed everything.
Despite less one-on-one interaction with any Sister of Providence, Dao remained in contact with Sister Editha until Sister My Huong Pham, also originally from Vietnam, was later assigned as her mentor. Dao and Sister My were able to meet monthly during Dao’s discernment and in April 2021, Dao began the process of entering the congregation, which became official in late September.
Director of Postulants Sister Marsha Speth will help coordinate Dao’s new schedule and ministry. After a year in the postulancy, Dao will be eligible to enter into the first year of the novitiate. At that point, she will receive the title of sister.
Learn more about the Sisters of Providence and the Come and See retreat at SistersofProvidence.org or contact vocation director Sister Joni Luna at 361-500-9505.
