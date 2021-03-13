The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods will host “Labyrinth Walking: An Ancient Tool for a New Time” from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 28 in the Foley Room at the Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
During the workshop, facilitators Sister Paula Damiano and Sister Connie Kramer will discuss the origins of the labyrinth and receive suggestions about walking the sacred path of the labyrinth at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Labyrinths have been used for meditation and prayer as well as tools for inward journeys and self-reflection.
“There is evidence of labyrinths being used as early as 430 B.C.,” Sister Damiano said. “However, the labyrinth most commonly in use today is the one patterned after the Chartres Labyrinth, which dates to around 1200 A.D.
“Persons can think of labyrinths as symbolic of a pilgrimage. Sometimes, they are used for prayer, meditation or contemplation since the silent walking helps to quiet the mind. Those attending the workshop will learn about the history of the labyrinth and how it can lead one to prayer.”
Sister Kramer said “walking a labyrinth is a sacred, contemplative experience of body prayer. And mindfully walking a labyrinth has always helped me not only to focus on what I need to let go of in my life, but also to become aware of any new insights the Spirit of God wishes to share with me to help me to move on in my life in some new way.”
Cost is $10 per person. Attendance is limited to 10 people.
To register by the March 25 deadline, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org, email provctr@spsmw.org or call 812-535-2952.
