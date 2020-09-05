The Sisters of Providence will livestream an ecumenical Taizé Prayer service from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The monthly service is free to persons of all faith traditions. “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly” is the 2020 theme for Taizé.
Each Taizé includes music, and a time for quiet contemplation, inspired readings, spoken and silent prayers. The prayer is reflective, peaceful and joyful.
Join the livestream at https://spsmw.org/visit/taize/?utm_source=shortlink&utm_medium=print&utm_campaign=taize.sistersofprovidence.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/519759528586722.
For more details, visit http://spsmw.org/event/taize-prayer-service/all or call 812-535-2952.
