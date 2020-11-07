The Sisters of Providence will host an ecumenical Taizé prayer livestream service from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. Persons of all faith traditions are invited to participate in the free virtual gathering.
The 2020 theme for the monthly Taizé is “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly.” The service includes spoken and silent prayers, music, quiet contemplation, and inspired readings.
Find the link to the livestream event at Taize.SistersofProvidence.org. Previous Taizé services will be available for viewing for 30 days after the service. For more information, call 812-535-2952.
