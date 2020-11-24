The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods invite single women ages 18 to 42 to join their virtual Advent Retreat beginning Monday.
To participate in the retreat, download the “Pray as you go” app, which can be accessed at pray-as-you-go.org of the “God is with You” Advent Retreat. Click on Google Play to receive the app.
Downloading the app will enable participants to listen to five sessions, each about 20 to 25 minutes in length, which were created in collaboration with Sacred Space and written by Gemma Simmonds, CJ.
A short introduction to the retreat session will be available through the app Thursday. Remaining sessions are scheduled for Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28.
All are invited to listen to each retreat session on their own and then will be invited to join the Sisters of Providence via Zoom each Monday, beginning Nov. 30, at 9 p.m., for discussion and prayer. Zoom login information will be provided for those who sign up.
For more information or to sign up, visit WomensAdventRetreat.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Joni Luna at jluna@spsmw.org or 361-500-9505.
