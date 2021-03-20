Instead of an in-person Come and See Retreat, the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods will host a virtual event in April.
The free “Come and Zoom Retreat: Living the Mission of God” is open to single Catholic women ages 18 to 42. It will run from 7 to 9 p.m. April 16 and 2 to 7 p.m. April 17.
The Sisters of Providence are a community of Catholic women religious who, along with others, create a more just and hope-filled world through prayer, education, service and advocacy.
Through the virtual retreat setting with vocations director Sister Joni Luna, participants will learn what the Sisters of Providence have to offer, including:
• Faithfulness to prayer and total trust in Providence
• A lived legacy of love, mercy and justice from foundress Saint Mother Theodore Guerin
• A close-knit community that has called St. Mary-of-the-Woods home since 1840
• A long history of standing up for justice
• Ministries that respond to current needs, including at the United States/Mexico border, teaching, service in the medical field, environmental justice and more
To sign up for the retreat or to learn more, visit ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org; or call or text Sister Luna at 361-600-9505.
Those interested in visiting St. Mary-of-the-Woods in person also can call to set up a Taste of the Woods visit.
