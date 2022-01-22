Sisters of Providence to host book study series

The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods will offer a book study on “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, in-person or virtually.
The four-part series begins on Feb. 3 and will continue on Feb. 10, 17 and 24. Times are 9:45 to 11:15 a.m., or 7 to 8:30 p.m. Those attending in-person will meet in the Foley Room at the Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
The series examines Kendi’s book and how he takes readers through a maze of antiracist ideas, including the most basic concepts to visionary possibilities, which enables them to see all forms of racism clearly.
Kendi is director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research. In 2020, Time Magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people. He has written five No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.
“A book can do nothing unless the reader comes with an openness of mind and heart,” said Sister of Providence Jan Craven, who will co-facilitate the series with Sister Paula Damiano. “The invitation is for all of us to come with a listening heart and a non-judgmental mind.”
Sister Craven added that those who are unable to attend the series should take time on their own to read the book in order to understand racism they may or may not see.
“I believe it is critical for communities in the world to sit down at tables – conference tables and dinner tables – and take a long hard look at what racism is doing to the fabric of all societies,” Sister Craven said. “Otherwise, we will continue to fail all the children of the world and their quest for a healthy life.”
Cost to attend the four-part series is $25, which does not include the purchase of the book. Registration deadline is Jan. 26 at Events.SistersofProvidence.org; or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.