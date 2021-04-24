The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods invite all motorcycle riders to a “Bikers Blessing” scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on May 2 at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
This is the third year the congregation has conducted the blessing of the bikers and their motorcycles kicking off Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in the Wabash Valley.
Sisters Jan Craven and Paula Damiano, co-directors of the center, along with Father Daniel Hopcus, will facilitate the blessing and will pray for safety on the roads for all attending.
“There are so many motorcyclists out there,” Sister Paula said. “Blessings for motorcyclists happen in many places around the country and St. Mary-of-the-Woods seemed like the perfect place to have a blessing.
“We’ve always considered our grounds ‘holy.’ Many persons come here to pray and ask for blessings, and St. Mary-of-the-Woods is a beautiful destination for riders.”
In addition, each rider and passenger will receive a special memento to carry on their travels.
The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Blessed Sacrament Chapel and Shrine of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin will remain closed during the blessing. Other buildings on campus also are closed to the public.
There is no cost to attend the blessing, but registration would be appreciated, available at Events.SistersofProvidence.org.
For more details, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.
