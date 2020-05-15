Sisters of Providence names new alpaca Providence Raphael Anthony

The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods recently welcomed a new addition to its alpaca herd, Providence Raphael Anthony.
Providence Raphael Anthony, “Tony” for short, was given this name in honor of Archangel Saint Raphael, the patron saint of nurses, doctors and medical workers, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease at the National Institute of Health.
He was born April 26.
The alpaca herd is part of the congregation’s ministry, White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, and has been since 1998. Currently, there are 38 alpacas at White Violet Center. The congregation chose to have alpacas to fit with their values and commitment to Earth.
Visitors are reminded that all buildings on campus are still closed to the public and social distancing guidelines must be maintained while outdoors.
Log on to spsmw.org for more information about the Sisters of Providence and their ministries.
