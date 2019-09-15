The Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods will host two workshops titled Coffee with the Mystics.
The first workshop is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Providence Hall large conference room, with the same workshop offered 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24.
Registration deadline for the first event is Wednesday, and the deadline for the Sept. 24 workshop is Saturday.
Facilitator Sister Cathy Campbell will discuss Saint Clare of Assisi and Saint Francis of Assisi, whose writings have universal and permanent value.
“Those attending will learn who these two saints are as unique individuals, and how they came to know each other, influence one another as they evolved in their own spirituality, and attracted companions who helped to found several religious communities of male Franciscans and of holy women who also responded to God’s invitations to live radical lives of poverty and prayer in Northern Italy,” Sister Cathy said.
“I hope people gain an understanding of what it means to be a mystic, as well as insights into how to listen to God speaking to them as they seek their own path in life.”
Sister Cathy hopes people in attendance deepen their understanding in regard to strengthening their own union with God.
“I want people to leave aware of and open to the grace of how God is inviting each one to be alive as one with the divine,” Sister Cathy said. “I hope they gain a real sense of Clare and Francis as persons who can companion them on a creation-centered path of spirituality.”
The importance of learning more about the two saints and mystics in general is how they can offer a “path to peace,” Sister Cathy said.
“In the world of chaos and distractions in which we live, they do offer that path with the holy that offers peace and a sense of how one can be united with God to create a new reality,” she added.
Cost to attend the workshops is $10.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by emailing jfrost@spsmw.org or calling 812-535-2952.
