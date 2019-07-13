A providential moment opened the flood gates for the latest ministry of the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Sister Mary Beth Klingel, general councilor for the Sisters of Providence, said that the cold winter two years ago froze some pipes in Providence Hall and one broke, damaging an area used frequently by the sisters for various activities.
“That’s when the whole project came to be,” Sister Mary Beth said.
The “project” became the Havlik Center, which was officially dedicated on July 7.
Named in memory of Sister Terese Marie Havlik, who passed away in July 2018, the center was created through a generous gift from Sister Terese Marie’s family, who both wanted to honor Sister Terese Marie and her dedication to the service of others as well as provide a place for those who, like Sister Terese Marie, might be struggling with cognitive brain changes.
The center is intended as a place where the well-being of sisters and others, particularly those with physical and cognitive challenges, can be promoted and enhanced. It includes a large multipurpose area with tables and chairs for educational activities, games and celebrations, adjacent to a kitchen on one side and a quiet room or den on the other. A wide variety of engagement opportunities are already taking place there and in September, a Memory Café activity will be open to the public.
A Memory Café is a welcoming place where people living with early to moderate dementia, together with their care partners or others can gather together to laugh, learn and remain socially connected with others walking the same journey. Beginning in September, the congregation will offer the Memory Café to the public on a monthly basis from 2 to 4 p.m. To learn more, visit https://spsmw.org/event/memory-cafe/all.
Currently, the center includes many scheduled activities, such as chair yoga, drumming and art experiences. Spontaneous, drop-in visits also are encouraged. An interactive computer system, the iN2L (It’s Never Too Late) is a main feature of the room.
“It’s a multifaceted system designed for seniors,” said Katie Harich, MA, CPC, who serves as the congregation’s Well-Being coordinator. “With its thousands of applications and programs on every topic imaginable, the computer system has something for everyone. It’s easy-to-operate, touch-screen feature is especially attractive to caregivers of adults living with dementia.
“The Havlik Center provides a comfortable, stimulating, home-like space for all to gather, connect, create and participate in events and opportunities that enhance well-being.”
Through a partnership with Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, students majoring in music therapy, art therapy and equine therapy can receive credit for service at the center. The congregation benefits from their presence and work with our elders.
“It’s a win-win situation,” Harich said. “I love how progressive this congregation is. This center provides meaningful engagement for seniors. Too much isolation can be deadly.”
