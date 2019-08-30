Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods on Sept. 14 for the workshop “Prayer for Beginners.”
The event will take place from 1 to 4:30 p.m., in the Providence Hall Large Conference Room.
Persons of all faith traditions are welcome to join Sisters Jan Craven and Paula Damiano as they reveal five steps to help those in attendance get their prayer life headed in a new direction.
“There are some simple steps that we’ll explain and actually practice. One of them has to do with Nike,” Sister Paula said. “I think people will want to attend because we will lay out a plan that can work for regular folks.
“I think we sometimes think that prayer needs to be complicated or that we don’t ‘do it the right way.’ Or we’re praying the same way we did when we were 10 years old and could use some revitalization. These three hours can and will make a difference in a person’s life!”
Cost to attend the workshop is $30 and the registration deadline is Sept. 10.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.
