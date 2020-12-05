The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods will host the third session of their Coffee with the Mystics series, online and in person, on Dec. 13.
The workshop will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Those planning to attend in person will meet in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center. Virtual attendees will receive a link to the program.
Participants are asked to register one week prior to the date of the session. There will be a limit of 10 people for the in-person session due to physical distancing. Wearing of a mask is required.
This final workshop of the series will feature Sister Paula Damiano exploring the life of Rumi, a 13th-century Persian poet, faqih, Islamic scholar, theologian and Sufi mystic.
“We want to help people better understand that there is a mystical tradition in most faith traditions,” Sister Paula said. “Many of us who live in western cultures know only of mystics from European and Christian backgrounds. I believe it is important to understand that Christianity doesn’t hold the monopoly on mysticism.”
While Rumi was very productive in his writings, for this workshop, Sister Paula intends to place emphasis on specific entries.
“He certainly was a prolific writer, as were and are many of the mystics. We could never cover ALL of his writings,” Sister Paula said. “Rather, I’ll focus on those that seem to best express his relationship with the Divine.
“Since this is the final workshop of the series on the mystics, we’re hoping participants will offer their own suggestions of persons about whom they would like to learn more.”
Cost to attend this event in the series is $10. For more information, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
