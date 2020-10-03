Elevate Praise with guests Sisters & Co. have rescheduled their August “Night of Worship” for 7 p.m. CDT today at the Linn Park amphitheater in Martinsville, Illinois.
Raised in a family called to full-time ministry, Carolyn, Amy and Emily spent their adolescent years traveling to prisons and churches across the country declaring the good news of the gospel.
After many years of being labeled “the sisters” when they led worship together, they decided to take on the name Sisters & Co. The title, they feel, reflects their desire to partner with other voices across generations and denominations, creating a family worship experience.
The audience is encouraged to add their voices to the symphony of worship that is created when the Elevate Praise team and Sisters & Co. come together.
Food will be available for purchase beginning at 6 p.m.
For more details, call or text 217-232-3232 or email mville62442@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.