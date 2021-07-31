Hard-to-find or out-of-print novels could be the next big score at the summer used book sale by the Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
The annual event – sponsored by Linden Leaf Gifts – continues through Aug. 9. Times are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in The Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
Sale categories include hardbacks, paperbacks, spirituality, Bibles, novels, history, children’s books, gardening, health and crafting. As in the past, there may be a few CDs, DVDs and vinyl records available.
Items are not priced; donations will be accepted. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Sisters of Providence mission and ministries.
For more details, email lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org or call 866-996-2947.
