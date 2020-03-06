Applications will be accepted through May 31 for those considering becoming a Providence Associate of the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
“From the earliest days of our founding in 1840, Saint Mother Theodore and her sister companions were totally reliant on the help and support of women and men who cherished the values held dear by the sisters,” said Sister Sue Paweski, co-director of the Providence Associates relationship.
Providence Associates are women and men of faith, ages 18 and older, who share their own unique gifts and talents with others while the mission of the Sisters of Providence.
The Providence Associate relationship of the Sisters of Providence began in 2007. Currently, there are nearly 280 Providence Associates in the United States and Taiwan.
“Our Providence Associates are continuing to embody our vision as they live out love, mercy and justice in their daily lives,” Sister Sue said. “The sisters and associates together make up the Providence Community. This community is vital to the mission of bringing the Gospel values and teachings of Jesus to the world.
“We are blessed in the Providence Associate relationship with a diversity of people of many faith traditions who find a common call to peace and justice in our world.”
Accepted applicants spend a year meeting one-on-one on a regular basis with a Sister of Providence or another Providence Associate companion. During the meetings, the candidate and their companions learn and share about Providence Spirituality.
Accepted candidates attend an orientation at St. Mary-of-the-Woods in October. After orientation, the candidate and companion usually meet once a month for the coming year.
“The sisters are profoundly grateful and humbled by the rich contributions of faith and love that pour from the associate relationship,” Sister Sue said. “Associates work with the sisters not only at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, but they are present in parishes, nursing homes, schools, food pantries and more.
“Our Providence Community has blessed the ministries of the sisters because it furthers the mission of our founding sisters.”
Visit ProvidenceAssociates.org or contact Sister Sue at 312-909-7492 or spaweski@spsmw.org to learn more or to request an application.
