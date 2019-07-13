Sister Katherine Francis French is celebrating 50 years as a Sister of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, this year.
A native of Trenton, N.J., she entered the congregation on Sept. 15, 1969, from St. Raphael Parish, Trenton. She professed perpetual vows on Sept. 27, 1975.
Sister Katherine Francis graduated from Immaculata College for Women in Washington, D.C., with an associate’s degree in 1968, and from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1971. She also earned a master’s degree in religious education from St. Thomas Aquinas Pontifical University in Rome, as well as her LPN from Vinal Regional Vocational Tech in Middletown, Conn.
Her ministries include: Teaching in high schools in Washington, D.C., and Chelsea, Mass.; director of religious education at parishes in Fredericksburg, Va., and Durham, Conn.; licensed practical nurse in Middleton, Conn., Worcester, Mass., and Providence Health Care at St. Mary-of-the-Woods; pastoral associate and director of Faith Formation in Lexington, N.C.; and currently a freelance Adult Faith Formation educator in the Diocese of Charlotte, N.C.
