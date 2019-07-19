“I love being a Sister of Providence! I love being a young sister in the world today,” said Sister Emily TeKolste.
Sister Emily professed first vows with the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods on Sunday, June 30, in the Church of the Immaculate Conception.
Three years ago, Sister Emily knocked on the front door of Providence Hall at St. Mary-of-the-Woods and was welcomed as a postulant. The Carmel, Indiana, native entered the novitiate in 2017 and this past year, as a mission novice, Sister Emily taught theology and sociology at Bishop McNamara Catholic School in Kankakee, Illinois.
Sister Emily loves the Providence spirituality of the congregation and her sisters and will now continue to discern the call to religious life as a Sister of Providence on the path to perpetual profession of vows.
Along with profession of first vows, Sister Emily also will be changing ministries and her local living community. Sister Emily has been assigned to a new ministry on the east coast.
“I will be living in Maryland with Sister Marilyn Baker and Sister Clelia Cecchetti and working at NETWORK in Washington, D.C., as a Grassroots Mobilization Specialist,” Sister Emily said.
NETWORK was founded by Catholic Sisters and the organization promotes justice related issues. Sister Simone Campbell, SSS, serves as the executive director of the organization.
During the ceremony on June 30, Sister Emily was presented the symbol of the congregation, a white cross with a black symbol to represent Christ in the world, described by some as the white cross of gladness. This symbol is worn by all professed sisters as a sign of her vowed commitment to God and neighbor.
“I felt really loved and supported as family and friends and Sisters of Providence came to help me celebrate my commitment,” Sister Emily said. “I had a few friends come in the day before from different parts of my life. It was an opportunity for several folks to meet each other and spend some time together – that was especially fun and meaningful.”
As Sister Emily continues down her path, she will be mentored by Sisters Paula Damiano, Lisa Stallings and the congregation’s New Membership Team.
“I am excited to begin discerning with my mentor what pieces to include in my personal plan for growth and transformation,” Sister Emily said. “I feel like I have a little more freedom to direct my ongoing growth while still having some extra support and opportunities to reconnect at the Woods.
Sisters of Providence General Officer Jenny Howard, who ministers as the liaison to the New Membership Team, said the congregation is “always welcoming new women who wish to join us in this mission. We’re very blessed to have new members so that together we can carry forward God’s mission in our world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.