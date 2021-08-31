United Campus Ministries’ 30th annual barbecue fundraiser will be a drive-through event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12, at Central Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Seventh St.
This is the first year that Central Presbyterian has hosted the barbecue, states a UCM news release. It is also the host church this year for “Holypalooza,” a joint worship service also involving the congregations of Centenary United Methodist and St. Stephen’s Episcopal churches. That service is at 10 a.m., just prior to the barbecue.
Tickets for the barbecue can be ordered in advance at https://ucm.betterworld.org. Meals also can be ordered and paid for, either by cash or check, on the day of the event.
Adult meals are $10 and include either a pulled pork or pulled chicken sandwich, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and a cookie. A $5 kid’s meal includes a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, macaroni and cheese, applesauce and a cookie. Also available are one pound of pulled pork for $10 and a family meal pack for $35. Contents of the family meal pack are detailed at the website.
Proceeds benefit UCM, an ecumenical ministry at 321 N. Seventh St. that operates a food pantry for students at Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Ivy Tech Community College.
To enter the drive-through lane at Central Presbyterian to pick up meals, turn from Seventh Street onto Larry Bird Avenue and then into the alley behind the church.
For more event information contact Dawn Black, campus minister at UCM, at 812-232-0186 or email ucmthminister@gmail.com.
