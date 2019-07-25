Second Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual Friends and Family event on Aug. 3 at the church, 1400 S. 14th St.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests will enjoy lunch, games, a bounce house, a school supply give-a-way, vaccinations and more.
The day provides an opportunity for pastor J.S. Barleston Jr. and the church family to connect with neighbors and other members of the community.
For more details, email secondmbapt@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.