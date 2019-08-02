Rhoda is new pastor at T.H. Reformed Presbyterian Church

The Terre Haute Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1407 N. 25th Street, welcomes the Rev. Steve Rhoda this Sunday as its new pastor.
Rhoda comes to the congregation with 23 years of ministerial experience, having been pastor in Burbank, Illinois, Sioux Center, Iowa, and most recently in the Chicago suburb of Prairie View, Illinois.
He earned his undergraduate degree from Purdue University and his M. Div. from Calvin Theological Seminary in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He replaces pastor Bill Roberts, who recently retired.
Steve and his wife Mary have three children, Jacob (age 21), Philip (19) and Abigail (16). He is also director of ministry of Ephphatha Reformation Ministries, Inc. All are invited to the 10:45 am worship service and the welcome dinner which follows.
His formal installation as well as the organization of the congregation is set for Friday, Sept. 13.
