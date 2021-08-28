The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods invite single, Catholic women ages 18 to 42 to a “Come and See” retreat at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
During the free, in-person weekend, Oct. 1 through 3, participants can learn about the life and mission of the congregation’s foundress, Saint Mother Theodore Guerin. They also will experience the mission in action today by interacting with the Sisters of Providence.
The retreat will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, and conclude at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. Food and housing will be provided.
Participants will learn more about what the Sisters of Providence have to offer, including:
• Faithfulness to prayer and total trust in Providence
• A lived legacy of love, mercy and justice from foundress Saint Mother Theodore Guerin
• A close-knit community that has called St. Mary-of-the-Woods home since 1840
• A long history of standing up for justice
• Ministries that respond to the current needs of today
The congregation has Sisters of Providence who serve throughout the United States, including at the United States/Mexico border, and as well as in Asia, who teach, empower homeless young adults, serve in the medical field, in environmental justice and more.
Sign up or learn more at ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or call or text Sister Joni Luna at 361-500-9505.
