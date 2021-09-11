The Sisters of Providence will host “Labyrinth Walking: An Ancient Tool for a New Time,” a program scheduled 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Participants will meet with facilitator Sister Paula Damiano in Providence Hall at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Labyrinths have been used for meditation and prayer and are also tools for inward journeys and self-reflection. The workshop will include information on their origins and suggestions about walking the sacred path of the labyrinth at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
“There is evidence of labyrinths being used as early as 430 B.C.,” Sister Paula said. “However, the labyrinth most commonly in use today is the one patterned after the Chartres Labyrinth, which dates to around 1200 A.D.
“Persons can think of labyrinths as symbolic of a pilgrimage. Sometimes, they are used for prayer, meditation, or contemplation since the silent walking helps to quiet the mind.”
Cost is $20. Register by the Sept. 16 deadline at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
