The Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods will host an Enneagram Workshop from 7 p.m. Oct. 30 to 10:45 a.m. Nov. 1.
During the workshop, facilitator Sister Margie Klein will help participants experience one of the most powerful tools for understanding themselves and others as Enneagram helps individuals to see themselves at a deeper, more objective level.
“The thirst for human understanding of the self and of others has been part of the human journey throughout history,” Sister Margie said. “The Enneagram is one system for self-understanding that helps us to look at how life has shaped us into who we are, and more importantly, gives us some tools for understanding and making choices for further spiritual growth and human development.”
The Enneagram comes out of an ancient tradition that has been fairly recently rediscovered as a helpful, universal and cross-cultural tool for self-understanding. Its richness is found in the powerful possibilities it holds for deep spiritual and personal transformation.
In-person participation will be limited. Cost is $250 with single occupancy lodging, $205 with double occupancy lodging, and $150 without lodging; meals and materials included. Cost to attend the workshop virtually is $125.
Registration with lodging must be made by Oct. 15, and without lodging by Oct. 22.
Those who register to attend virtually will receive a link.
For more details, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email provctr@spsmw.org.
