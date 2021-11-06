Sister Jan Craven will host “Little Known Facts” regarding Saint Mother Theodore Guerin – foundress of the Sisters of Providence — at a workshop on Nov. 16 at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
The workshop is scheduled 6:30 to 8 p.m. virtually or in person in the Foley Room of the Providence Spirituality and Conference Center.
During the workshop, Sister Craven will discuss the connection Saint Mother Theodore had with a person drowning in the Wabash River in 1845. Other discussions will include whether Mother Theodore was ever accused of using counterfeit money.
“Like most things in life, there are always more things to be uncovered, recovered and discovered,” Sister Craven said. “I love, love, love discovering some little known interesting facts about Saint Mother Theodore Guerin that makes her even more real to us today.”
Sister Craven said that when she offers this particular workshop, reactions are mixed.
“There are groups who come here and say they ‘know’ her quite well,” Sister Craven said. “Then I ask them if they want to take a ‘test’ on her life and they always decline! People enjoy having their thoughts and knowledge ratified and supported, but I think for the most part, people always love learning something new.
“As we get further and further away from her canonization, we all need to learn something new about her and keep her alive for us in our times today. It is important to scour her letters and writings, the history books and the archives for things that have never been published. Living during her own pandemic helps us relate to her right now!”
Cost to attend the workshop is $15. Registration deadline is Nov. 11.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952 or email provctr@spsmw.org.
