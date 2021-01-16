Single women, ages 18 to 42, are invited to join the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods and the Illinois Women Against Human Trafficking for a virtual performance of “The True Costs: Stories of Human Trafficking,” scheduled for 4 to 6:30 p.m. Indiana time on Jan. 23.
The production, written by Jenny Magnus and to be performed by the Still Point Theatre Collective, offers a voice to forgotten people, including those who are forced into sexual servitude, children exploited for slave labor and adults lured into domestic labor that eventually turns into entrapment.
After the performance, attendees can participate in a post-show panel discussion with local experts and activists. Afterward, there will be time for questions and answers with Sister of Providence Barbara Sheehan, who also is a member of the Illinois Women Against Human Trafficking, an organization that has existed for 12 years.
Sister Barbara has been ministering for awareness while also advocating for the end of human trafficking for almost two decades.
“It is crucial for others to understand children, young adults – primarily girls – and adults are exploited through both sex and labor trafficking right here in the United States,” she said. “Of the more than 20 million worldwide, there are approximately 25,000 to 30,000 annually in America.
“The coronavirus pandemic has had a terrible impact in increasing victims caught in poverty, desperation, food insecurity and lack of health care who are forced into sex and labor for exploitation and unfair wages.”
Sister Barbara added that it is critical for all to learn more about these atrocities in order to help find ways to combat human trafficking.
“It is vitally important that we address this sin and horror of the greed and exploitation because of Human Trafficking, the stealing of one’s dignity, personhood, self-worth and human flourishing,” she said. “Trafficking violates all principles of social justice in the Catholic Social Teaching and harms all of humanity, bringing it to objectification.”
Sister Barbara said the performance will shock those who attend the event.
“This play got into my gut in a very deep way. It is truly powerful,” she added. “I think we have hidden this so well, and covered it up.”
Space is limited and the registration deadline is Jan. 19. For more details, visit Stories.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Joni Luna at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
