Rabbi to speak at Saron UCC Aug. 6

Rabbi Brian Bresser will be the featured speaker in the second annual Margaret Moehlmann Lecture Series at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Saron United Church of Christ in Linton.
Besser has served Congregation Beth Shalom in Bloomington since 2012.
Congregation Beth Shalom is a diverse Jewish community, whose members range from highly observant to secular and include many interfaith families. In his role, Rabbi Besser is often called upon as a public spokesperson for Jews around the Southern Indiana region. He has spearheaded a number of local interfaith initiatives, including “Building Bridges,” a tripartite program that brings together Jewish, Muslim and Evangelical Christian communities.
The rabbi’s talk will be followed by a question-and-answer period, then a reception in the fellowship hall at Saron UCC, 440 First Street in Linton. The public is welcomed.
For more information, call Saron UCC at 812-847-4911 or email saronchurchlinton@gmail.com.
